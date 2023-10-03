SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1,079.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,533 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $987,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 79,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

