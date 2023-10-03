SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Lessened by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. 474,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,738. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

