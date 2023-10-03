SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 843,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 35.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,990 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,066,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

