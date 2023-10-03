SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

