SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

