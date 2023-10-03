Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

SBSW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

SBSW opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

