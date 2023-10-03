Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSWGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

SBSW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

SBSW opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

