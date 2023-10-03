Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rises By 15.1%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 225,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter Parfums Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,403,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,092,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,220,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,054. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

