Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rises By 15.1%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 225,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.
Inter Parfums stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,054. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.07.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
