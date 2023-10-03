Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 44.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 52,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

