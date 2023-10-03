SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 104.64% and a negative net margin of 47.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

