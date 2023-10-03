SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $64.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $605,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,703,000 after acquiring an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

