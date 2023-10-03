Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of SALM stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.27.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
