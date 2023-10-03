Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

