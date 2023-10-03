Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 1.0 %

SFE stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.