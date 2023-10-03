Royal Bank of Canada Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $80.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.80.

NYSE KMX opened at $69.72 on Friday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,858 shares of company stock worth $7,669,265. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

