Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $21.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of ERF opened at $16.89 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Enerplus by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

