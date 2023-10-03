Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 2.3 %

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $63,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 621,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,735.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 5,115 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,155.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,169.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $63,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 621,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,735.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,473 shares of company stock worth $503,942. Insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.