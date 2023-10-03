Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of RIO opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

