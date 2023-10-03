Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $259.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $177.49 and a 1-year high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after buying an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

