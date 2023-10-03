RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMAX

RE/MAX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $234.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.50 and a beta of 1.50.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -1,533.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.