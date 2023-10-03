RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.2% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

