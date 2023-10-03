QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $110.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

