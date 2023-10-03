Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,579 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 1,776,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

