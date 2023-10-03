Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 585,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FTSL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. 43,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

