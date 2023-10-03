Purus Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 281,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 98,051.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 215,714 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,615,000.

BATS ARKG traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. 1,793,362 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

