Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $972,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.93. The company had a trading volume of 239,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,293. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

