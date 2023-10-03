Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $569,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 42,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in American Express by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $146.72. 745,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.39. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

