Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 1.6% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,826,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,863,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after acquiring an additional 58,876 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 220,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

