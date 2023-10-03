Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Boosted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 454.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

