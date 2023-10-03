Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $91.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

