Private Ocean LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $109.68.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
