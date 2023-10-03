Private Ocean LLC Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,079. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $290.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

