Private Ocean LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after buying an additional 483,917 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.