Private Ocean LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 262,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 261,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 3,846.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 837,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 815,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.