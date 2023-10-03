Private Ocean LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,921,000 after buying an additional 95,293 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 252,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 63,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 47,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

