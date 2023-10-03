Private Ocean LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,358. The company has a market capitalization of $297.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.