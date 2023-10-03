Private Ocean LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $257.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.47. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $231.71 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

