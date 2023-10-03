Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

