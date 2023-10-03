Private Ocean LLC Buys 182 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Linde by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,196,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $370.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.13 and its 200 day moving average is $370.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.22 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.