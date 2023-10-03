Presilium Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 91.9% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 105,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 50,424 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 13,100,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.