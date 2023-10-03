Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires 21,149 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 4.0% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $57.36. 715,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

