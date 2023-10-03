Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Power REIT by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

