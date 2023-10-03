PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after buying an additional 2,576,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

