Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.08 on Friday. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
