Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.08 on Friday. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.