Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.34. 3,255,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153,782. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $291.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

