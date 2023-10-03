Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Alphatec makes up approximately 2.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphatec by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 253,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,430. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,420. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Evan Bakst sold 8,700 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $129,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,089,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

