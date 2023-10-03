Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,800 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Apyx Medical worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth $54,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 124,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,077. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.30. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 34.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APYX. Stephens started coverage on Apyx Medical in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APYX

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.