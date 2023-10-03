Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. QuickLogic makes up about 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $106,706.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,908.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,356.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $106,706.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,908.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

QuickLogic Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 7,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,126. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

