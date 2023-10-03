Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. Barclays boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $77,100.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $198,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $77,100.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,545,081 shares of company stock valued at $25,378,783 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 838,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.