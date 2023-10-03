Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases 56,000 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,221,000 after buying an additional 1,306,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 221.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,867,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,285,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,324,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after buying an additional 1,003,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 611,500 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SENS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 577,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,753. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 333.18% and a negative net margin of 368.06%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 807,988 shares in the company, valued at $436,313.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SENS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Senseonics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $0.50 price objective for the company.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

