Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. AxoGen accounts for approximately 2.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of AxoGen worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 48.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $212.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. On average, research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,727.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $188,900 in the last ninety days. 7.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

