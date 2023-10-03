Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,046 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RMTI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 86,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 88.74%. The business had revenue of $18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.